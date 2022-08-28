Posted: Aug 28, 2022 9:24 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2022 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

Wayne Clark, Kiddie Park Board President, is clarifying the current situation regarding an IRS issue.

Mr. Clark's statement below brings into focus and into detail what is being done to rectify the situation and to clear up any ambiguities in our previous article.

As detailed below in full transparency in the release provided by Kiddie Park:

"On August 15, 2022, Kiddie Park received notice from the IRS that its federal tax exemption status was automatically revoked for not filing a Form 990 for three consecutive years. Upon receiving the notice, the organization immediately applied for reinstatment of its 501(c)(3) status, retroactively."

Clark said in the statement, "It is hoped that the IRS will move promptly and restore Kiddie Park's ability to solicit donations."

In the statement, Clark adds, "We welcome the involvement and support of those who cherish our mission. Unitl our tax exempt status is restored, we are not soliciting or accepting donations. In the meantime, however, please join us at Kiddie Park, purchase tickets for the rides, buy concessions to enjoy, and spred the word about the fun we have offered over the pase seven-plus decades."