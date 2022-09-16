Posted: Aug 29, 2022 9:28 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2022 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

Save the date: Friday, September 16, 2022, for the 30th Anniversary Celebration Homelessness Awareness with the Lighthouse Outreach Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Errol Hada, Executive Director of the Lighthouse Outreach Center, invited everyone to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Lighthouse Outreach Center on Friday, September 16, from6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 Southeast Adams Boulevard.

There will be a catered dinner, musical entertainment, nationally-known speaker, Dr. Robert Loggins.

Tickets ar $35 each and you can get them here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lighthouse-30th-anniversary-registration-392518723067?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The Lighthouse Outreach Center, a Christian-based homeless shelter in Bartlesville, OK, has served thousands of people since its founding in 1992. With a maximum capacity of 65 people, the Lighthouse is the only 24-hour homeless shelter within a 50-mile radius.