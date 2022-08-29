Posted: Aug 29, 2022 10:06 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2022 10:06 AM

Tom Davis

Local women will have the opportunity to learn skills to earn a living through the art of sewing, workingtoward self-sufficiency, thanks to a $4,000 contribution from the Arvest Foundation to Martha’s Task.

Arvest sales manager Whitney Doolin presented the check to Laura Walton, Martha’s Task executive director.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Martha’s Task to help provide training and work opportunities to women in our community,” said Doolin.

Martha’s Task sewing classes will provide training, increased expertise and eventually a successful income for the 20 seamstresses currently enrolled at Martha’s Task. The trained and talented seamstresses support themselves by selling their professionally handmade gift items through the unique gift shop at Martha’s Task.

“Martha’s Task has served our community for 22 years and we are stretching and growing to continue to meet needs in an ever-changing world,” Walton said. “We are so grateful to the Arvest Foundation for all the good work you are doing in our community and especially for the generous support you are providing our organization for our work to improve lives one stitch at a time.”

Martha’s Task offers economically disadvantaged women in the Bartlesville area unique work training opportunities providing sewing instruction, crafting programs, product marketing, financial support and advocacy. Established in the year 2000, Martha’s Task offers a long-term seamstress training program and a short-term emergency assistance program where low-income women can earn immediate cash for a need such as a utility bill, prescription or housing.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.