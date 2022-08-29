Posted: Aug 29, 2022 10:38 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2022 10:39 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed the financial statements and reports from 2021 at their regular Monday meeting.

Laurie Summers, Nowata County Emergency Management director, gives her update on the First Responders Radio Project.

They also approved a couple of bids on different items, including the bidding on a couple of properties in Nowata.

The County Commissioners will not meet on Monday Sep. 5th, due to it being Labor Day. They will instead meet on the following Tuesday, at 9 am.