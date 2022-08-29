Posted: Aug 29, 2022 12:22 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2022 12:41 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met on Monday and approved to add civil engineering services to the current contract with AIP.

Who will engage with civil engineering firm to act as a consultant to complete the site plan for the new annex building. The cost for the added service by AIP is one percent of the construction cost or $100,000.

Other things approved was a lease purchase agreement for District 2 for a 2022 international truck with Viking-Civies 15 foot model dump bed together with all equipment, accessions, additions, and attachments.

The price would be $144,686.50 less down payment of $51,733.33 for a total lease price of $104,929.92. which will be paid over a 72-month term.

The board also approved a $2 million bond for Treasure Sally Hulse.

The county commissioners will not meet next Monday Sep. 5 because of Labor Day. Instead, they will meet the following day Sep. 6.