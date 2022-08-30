Posted: Aug 30, 2022 5:58 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 8:56 AM

Tom Davis

A Washington County man is now behind bars. Tyson Boyd is accused of several burglaries spanning across three counties.

Investigators say when they finally caught Boyd at a home in Washington County, they recovered more than $100,000 worth of stolen property, including stolen guns, trucks, motorcycles and more.

Currently, Boyd is in the Washington County Detention Center for several charges including running a chop shop, having drugs and stolen property and having guns as a felon.

According to investigators, Boyd was working with another man, Brian Kerns, for whom deputies are still searching.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian Kerns is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (918)-336-2583.