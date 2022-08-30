Posted: Aug 30, 2022 9:03 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 9:03 AM

Tom Davis

ConocoPhillips recently showed its support of the Westside Community Center by making a $25,000 donation to the non-profit organization. The Westside Community Center is a partner agency of the Bartlesville Regional United Way.

The donation will go toward programs and operating expenses for the Westside Community Center. The organization has been part of the Bartlesville landscape for more than 70 years and has a stated mission to “educate and empower the underserved in our community.”

Among the more prominent programs offered by the Westside Community Center are two that benefit area students – Community Advanced Study Hall and Work-Ethics-Prosper, which helps introduce teens to business ethics and etiquette.

“We are proud to help support the Westside Community Center,” says Karen Leinen, senior analyst, Bartlesville Programs. “Their programs focused on youth education emphasize academic success while helping students develop skills which can assist them after they graduate.”

