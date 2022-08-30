Posted: Aug 30, 2022 2:09 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 2:12 PM

Dalton Spence

The Drummond Heirlooms exhibit is opened for the entire month of September. Things included in the exhibit are school items, clothing, toys and other items that belong to the Frederick and Adeline Drummond family.

The Fred and Addie Drummond Home is located at 305 North Price Avenue in Hominy.

There are staffing limitations and would greatly appreciate calling 918-885-2374 before your visit.