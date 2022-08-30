Posted: Aug 30, 2022 2:29 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 2:29 PM

Victoria Edwards

This is the 70th year of the Cherokee National Holiday and once again it will feature the LIVE State of the Union Address by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins, Jr.

The event will be held at the Cherokee Nation's grouns in Tahlequah on Saturday, September 3. Chief Hoskins address begins at 11 am and can be viewed at the National Peace Pavillion or from the Activity Tent at One Fire Field.