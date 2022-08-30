Posted: Aug 30, 2022 2:34 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 2:34 PM

Victoria Edwards

Hunting season is just around the corner and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation (ODWC) is encouraging hunters of all ages and experience to take their FREE Hunter Education Course before heading out into the field.

The course covers a variety of topics including firearm safety, recognizing wildlife, managing conservation, and basic survival techqniues while in the field. The course is designed to help new hunters establish good field etiquette and experienced hunters to be aware of changes to hunting guidelines.

By taking the course, hunters can also help fund the ODWC because the agency receives $20 for each person who completes the course thanks to a federal grant provided by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. You can sign up for the course on the GO OUTDOOR OKLAHOMA app or by visiting the agency's website at wildlifedepartment.com.