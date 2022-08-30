Posted: Aug 30, 2022 2:40 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 2:40 PM

Victoria Edwards

Woolaroc's Mountain Man Camp is a popular family destination to learn the history of living in Oklahoma in the 1940s. Operated by the Butcher brothers, it has been teaching children and adults for 25 years about the lifestyle of a fur trader on the Western plains.

The camp is scheduled to close for the season on September 5. The camp will open again in March 2023. Attending the camp is included in the cost of entry fees for the Woolaroc Museum and Preserve, which is located on Highway 123 approximately 12 miles southwest of Highway 60.

For information on when the camp will be open this week, visit Woolaroc.org.