Posted: Aug 31, 2022 2:41 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2022 2:41 AM

Tom Davis

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $2,500 contribution to Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center.

Arvest Wealth Management client advisor Suzanne Duhon presented the check to Larry Cowan, executive director of Samaritan Counseling and Kristin Curd, board president.

“It is our privilege to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support the mission of Samaritan Counseling,” said Duhon.

The funds will be used to allow elderly clients of Samaritan to take part in therapeutic sessions in order to strengthen and guide them through a difficult time of their lives. Samaritan Counseling is a United Way Agency.

“Thanks to the Arvest Foundation, Samaritan Counseling & Growth, Inc. will be able to provide mental health services to the seniors in our community,” said Cowan. “Seniors can struggle with life questions, grieving the loss of their health or their role change within the family system.”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.