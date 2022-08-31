News
City of Bartlesville
Electronic Synergy Foundation to Hold a Local Electronic Recycling Event September 17
Tom Davis
Electronic Synergy Foundation will host an electronic recycling event in Bartlesville on Sept. 17. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sooner Pool parking area, 420 S.E. Madison Blvd.
According to the information provided by the City of Bartlesville in its City Beat newsletter, donors are asked to bring their unwanted electronics for recycling. Acceptable materials in any age/condition/quantity are welcome and free to recycle. The event is open to businesses as well as individuals.
Accepted materials:
Computers
Printers
Microwave ovens
Phones
Office equipment
Home entertainment devices
Prohibited items:
Anything bio-hazardous (dirty medical equipment)
Items with Freon (refrigerators, air conditioners)
Anything radioactive (such as smoke detectors)
Light bulbs
Electronic Synergy Foundation is a Tulsa non-profit electronic recycler that guarantees data destruction and environmentally friendly disposal for all material received. For more information, contact ESF at 918.951.3902.
