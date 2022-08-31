News
Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce Forum Features ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance
The next Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce Forum is September 13, at City Church of Bartlesville, 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Chamber announced that ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Lance, will be the guest speaker.
Ryan M. Lance has served as chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, one of the world’s largest independent exploration and production companies, since 2012.
