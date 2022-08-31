Posted: Aug 31, 2022 9:57 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2022 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Ladies Connection is hosting their guest night on Thursday, September 8, at Doenges Toyota which is themed "You 'Auto' Know."

This fun event gets underway at 6pm at Doenges Toyota at 1911 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter said there will be a small car show (bring your old beauty) along with a dinner at 6pm and a pair of wonderful speakers talking about how 'Opposites Attract."

The dinner is provided by Dink's and the program speakers are Neil and Jody Curran of Dallas, TX.

RSVP by calling 918-333-5368 or 785-840-8128 or by email at bladiesconnection@gmail.com by Tuesday, September 6. Tickets are $12 each.

More information at https://www.facebook.com/Bartlesville-Ladies-Connection-1406332416284973/