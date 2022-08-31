News
Washington Co.
Posted: Aug 31, 2022 10:31 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2022 10:43 AM
OK Kid Governor Program
Tom Davis
For the past six years, the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) has sponsored or co-sponsored Oklahoma’s Kid Governor program. Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, the program will expand to be a full Kid Governor® civics program for fifth graders across Oklahoma.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Dorman, OICA’s CEO, said,"Beginning with the next Oklahoma Kid Governor®, instead of only a few kids entering a competition, every Oklahoma fifth grader will have the opportunity to participate in a statewide election. Even better, Oklahoma’s teachers will have access to an array of materials to help students learn the importance of democracy and the role they can play in it.”
Also appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION was Annette Wisk Jacobi, Executive Director for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth and Gabrielle Jacobi, Coordinator at Oklahoma Policy Institute.
All were in the Washington County area meeting with state senators, representatives and child advocacy group professionals.
« Back to News