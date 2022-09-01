Posted: Sep 01, 2022 7:57 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 7:57 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Cherokee Nation Film office has been growing rapidly in its influence and in its production offerings over the past several years. Now, it is creating a new OsiyoTV program called "Spotlights" that will feature stories from tribal members of all ages and backgrounds. The hope is to archive the rich heritage alongside modern experience for historic preservation, especially of the Cherokee language. To accomplish this pursuit, the CNF has put out a call on their social media pages for tribal elders and fluent Cherokee language speakers of all ages to sign up to be recorded.

In addition, the CNFO will be at the 70th Annual Cherokee Nation Holiday this weekend to record the event and to walk through the crowds to record individuals who attend. In previous years, the Holiday has attracted 100,000 people from all walks of life and from many states.

The CNFO has also announced it will be looking for people who want to sign up to work with the office in the areas of talent and production. They are starting a resource file for crew, director, and acting so when a particular job becomes available, they can instantly reach out and hire a tribal member for a production.