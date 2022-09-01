Posted: Sep 01, 2022 8:00 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 8:00 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Tulsa State Fair is less than a month away but the fair is not yet fully staffed as it has been in recent years. A survey of online job sites shows that the Tulsa State Fair is posting numerous positions for the seasonal positions that run from September 29 through October 9. Job postings listed cover nearly all aspects of the administration of the fair. If interested in applying for the State Fair, you can seek information on their social media pages or apply directly to them online at their website.