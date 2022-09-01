Posted: Sep 01, 2022 8:05 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 8:05 AM

Victoria Edwards

On Wednesday, Attorney General John O'Connor issued a memorandum to law enforcement agencies on how to handle abortion infractions within Oklahoma. The memo emphasizes that the trigger law that went into effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Dobbs decision in June makes abortion a criminal act and that it should be enforced. A second law was signed by Governor Stitt last week that makes performing an abortion a felony and could lead to a physician being sentenced to 10 years or face a $100,000 fine per abortion.

AG O'Connor also outlined in the memo what does NOT fall under the criminal and civil laws which includes unintentional miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, in vitro fertilization procedures, and contraceptions (including Plan B pills).