Posted: Sep 01, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care continues its 2022 Seniors Connect seminars, providing valuable health and wellness information to senior adults in the area, ages 65 and older.

On Wednesday, September 7, from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Elder Care, Marilou Bork offers insight into living a balanced life and the importance of brain chemistry in happiness.

"During this one-hour seminar, we will look at what it means to live a balanced and joyous life and explore ways we can do so effectively," says Bork, addding, “We will look at how we think and talk about aging and health issues and how we often limit and sabotage our own lives and happiness. Even the words we use can be deal breakers in whether or not we experience joy and vibrancy in our lives.”

Bork has a master’s in social work degree from the University of Oklahoma. In 1960, she moved to Bartlesville with her husband, Jerry. She was one of the founders of Elder Care, which became a non-profit organization in 1983. Bork has worked primarily in mental health and continues to counsel DayBreak participants at Elder Care.

Seniors Connect is held at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Dr. For planning purposes, registration is recommended to ensure seating is available.

