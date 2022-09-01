Posted: Sep 01, 2022 11:03 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 1:16 PM

Tom Davis

Local teachers in Arvest Bank communities will receive a total of $1,500 through the bank’s seventh annual “We Love Teachers” initiative.

“We Love Teachers” will provide one-hundred-forty-five gifts of $500 to individual teachers who work at public state-funded schools throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint. Recipients are selected by partnering schools’ administrations based on classroom needs.

Arvest’s initiative aims to address a widespread need among teachers. According to a 2021 AdoptAClassroom.org survey, teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money for classroom needs during the 2020-2021 school year. Additionally, 30 percent of respondents said they spend $1,000 or more per year.

AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides funding to U.S. schools and teachers, said teacher spending has increased 25 percent since it began its surveys in 2015.

“Teachers work to enrich the lives of their students and help make our communities stronger,” said Arvest local bank president Kim Moyer. “Our ‘We Love Teachers’ campaign is a way we can show our support for the amazing work teachers do every day by helping them with their classroom needs.”