Posted: Sep 01, 2022 1:20 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 1:20 PM

Victoria Edwards

Traditionally, the first full weekend in September is declared FREE Hunting Days by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission. This year, the dates are set for September 3 & 4. On these days, any Oklahoma resident can participate in hunting without a state license. The free days are designed to introduce new hunters to the field but current hunters are always welcome.

This year's season includes bagging dove, squirrel, coyote, beaver, striped skunk, prairie dog, rail and gallinule. State Game Wardens will be checking bags to assure both types and limits are observed.