Posted: Sep 01, 2022 1:24 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 1:24 PM

Victoria Edwards

American Red Cross of Oklahoma is celebrating September as National Preparedness Month. The goal is to help all Oklahomans be prepared for handling intense weather events that often threaten our communities. ARC-OK is especially important to prepare younger children and teens on how to handle disasters that occur when there is no adult around to help them.

Last year, more than 40% of Americans -- some 130 million people -- suffered a climate-related disaster that left them with serious injuries or loss of property. Having a preparedness plan can help individuals and families eliminate some of the more common issues that occur during a disaster.

For help in preparing for a disaster, ARC has produced guidelines and checklists, which can be found at redcross.org/prepare.