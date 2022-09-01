Posted: Sep 01, 2022 1:36 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 1:36 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Sapulpa Police Department is reporting that they have identified a deceased man who was found in a car parked near the Sapulpa Buffalo Statue that resides just outside the town on New Sapulpa Road.

The man is identified as Steven Honeywell, age 49. Honeywell was undergoing treatment for unidentified medical issues at a nearby VA hospital when he went missing for almost a day. A search by family members discovered the car by the statue and called in the police for investigation.

At this time, the police do not believe fout play is involved but a final determination of death will be issued by the city's medical coronor at a later date.

(Photo is courtesty of Sapulpa Times)