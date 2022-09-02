Posted: Sep 02, 2022 2:19 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2022 2:19 PM

Victoria Edwards

In its most recent COVID update, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is reporting a little over 9,000 new cases of COVID in one week with a total number of active cases for the state of 17,492.

Since COVID began, the state has had a total of 1,170,185 reported cases with 16,720 deaths.

To keep cases low this year, the OSDH is recommending that anyone who is not already vaccinated should immediately obtain their first shot. Those who are already vaccinated should obtain a booster as soon as it is available at local county health departments or at their physician's office.