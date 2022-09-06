Posted: Sep 02, 2022 2:23 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2022 2:23 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Commissioners will move their regular meeting from Monday to Tuesday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day.

At the meeting, the Commissioners will addess final preparations and finances for the upcoming Free Fair. They will also consider the purchase of a Water Tank Truck for the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department.

The meeting is open to the public. It will commence at 9 am in the Second Floor Meeting Room at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.