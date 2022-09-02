Posted: Sep 02, 2022 2:34 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2022 2:34 PM

Victoria Edwards

In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.