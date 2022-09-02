Posted: Sep 02, 2022 2:43 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2022 2:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

Michael Jones, a life-long automobile enthusiast, has been traveling Route 66 for years collecting automotive parts and memorabilia in order to preserve the history of the highway for future generations. Now, he has enough stuff in storage to open a storefront that he decribes as part recreation room, museum, and retail store.

The store will be located at the Mannequin T Meeting Plant and Dealership at 24 North Essential Street in Sapulpa. A ribbon-cutting will beheld on September 9 to celebrate the opening.

The store has garnered the attention of the state tourism board, who chose to add it to their Journey Oklahoma's Route 66 Passport Program. The passport program is designed to bring tourists down Route 66 and through Oklahoma as they travel for vacations.