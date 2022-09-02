Posted: Sep 02, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2022 2:51 PM

Victoria Edwards

Earlier this week, the Senate Finance Committee approved legislation that could eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. The bill now goes to the Senate Appropriation Committee for further consideration.

Senate Bill 1495 was originally introduced by President ProTem Greg Treat and it is designed to eliminate the state tax only. Cities and counties would still have the option to continue their local taxes on groceries. If the state tax is eliminated, it is estimated that citizens would save a minimum of 4.5% on grocery bills.

Currently, 32 states have already exempted groceries from state sales tax revenues.