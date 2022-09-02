Posted: Sep 02, 2022 2:57 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2022 2:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

A group of Oklahoma-based physicians has partnered with the Oklahoma State Medical Association to release a podcast video that addresses the on-going COVID situation with answers to basic questions and advice on how to handle surges.

The physicians are part of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition and they represent a cross-section of experts in the medical field who have been at the forefront of the COVID situation since its first outbreak.

To view the video, you can go to the OKStateMed Facebook page.