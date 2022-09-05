Posted: Sep 05, 2022 8:45 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2022 8:46 AM

Tom Davis

It's back for its 35th year: The Oldies 'n Goodies Car Show in Dewey!

Appearing on Monday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, John Ervin and Ken Harris invited everyone to the big car show on September 24, in downtown Dewey where the proceeds will benefit local charities.

Ervinand Harris said the entry fee for participants is $25, but all spectators get in free. There will be venders and food booths and the local businesses will be open as well!

See their Facebook page for other details

The Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club is a car club in Bartlesville Oklahoma consisting of members that love/restore/show and collect vehicles including classics, resto-mods, hot rods, street rods, muscle, newer collectibles, and any combination thereof.

When in comed to the club, it's all about the cars!

In 2021, The Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club, celebrated their 36th Anniversary as one of the oldest, organized car clubs in Oklahoma. The Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club of Bartlesville, OK was established in 1985 and has grown considerably over the years.