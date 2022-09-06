Posted: Sep 06, 2022 12:56 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 12:59 PM

Dalton Spence

OSAGE COUNTY COMMISSIONER MEETING Sep 6 Dalton Spence

The weekly Board of County Commissioners meeting took place on Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday. The commissioners approved many items involving the tourism department in Osage County. Including a media investment with TravelOK.com. An Oklahoma exhibition travel show for 2023 and a digital advertising and social media campaign with Green Country Tourism.

The commissioners also talked about a potentially agreement to sign a franchise agreement with Cox Communications to build a network and make it easier for people to get internet and cable access. If it papers are true, the commissioners lean toward agreeing and signing with it.

This is what District 2 commissioner Steve Talburt had to say about it.

The people who put it on the agenda were not available for the meeting. Further discussion about it was moved to next Monday.

Meetings are normally on Mondays at 10 A.M. at the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The meeting is opened to the public.