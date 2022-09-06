Posted: Sep 06, 2022 12:57 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 12:57 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners meeting did not take place this Tuesday morning, due to two of the three commissioners not being available to meet with unforeseen circumstances.This means the burn ban is no longer in effect as of this morning at 12 a.m.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet at their regularly scheduled time, on Monday, September 12 at 9 a.m.