Posted: Sep 06, 2022 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 2:21 PM

Chase McNutt

The Washington County Court docket highlighted a couple of arraignments this Tuesday afternoon, most notably that of Ronald Joseph Louis. Louis was seen on charges of Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The judge decided to hold him over on a $75,000 bond due to having previous charges with a third party of the same nature. His new court date is set for tomorrow, at 1:15 p.m.