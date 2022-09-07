Posted: Sep 07, 2022 8:22 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 8:22 AM

Earlier this week, Superintendent Tanya Jones made the decision to close Tahlequah schools on the Tuesday after Labor Day due to a shooting that occurred on Labor Day. Jones said in a statement on the school's social media that students would do virtual learning as the investigation continues into the incident, which did involved teens from the school district.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King had earlier made an announcement on their social media pages that an incident involving five children and two to three teens had occurred on Short Street sometime on Labor Day. The incident involved a shooting that led to the death of one person and the injury of two others. Because the incident involved tribal members, the FBI took over the juridiction of the case.

In her letter to parents, Superintendent Jones said there was no indication the violence would spill over into the classroom and that counselors would be made available to any student who knew the people involved and needed to talk about the situation. She also said they are cooperating with the FBI on providing whatever information the agency should be seeking from the school.