Posted: Sep 07, 2022 8:27 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 8:27 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Joint Commission announced that it has issued accreditation to the Adams Parc Facility in Bartlesville after reviewing its services as part of the skilled nursing operations provided by its parent company, Ignite Medical Resorts of Chicago. Adams Parc was aquired by Ignite in 2020 and has become one of the top five facilities in the organization's corporate structure.

According to McKnight's Business Daily, who partners with the Joint Commission on accreditation recognition, being accredited is the highest recognition any medical facility can obtain and it is based on surveys at both state and federal levels regarding both the services offered and the satisfaction of current and past clients who used the facility.