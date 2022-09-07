Posted: Sep 07, 2022 8:28 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

Miles for Mammograms annual 5K/2K race will take place on Saturday, October 1 at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Bartlesville at the Tower Green at Unity Square, located near the Price Tower. The funds raised by Miles for Mammograms directly support Family HealthCare Clinic’s free mammogram program, providing free mammograms to people in the community who desperately need, but cannot afford, the life-saving screenings.

This year’s honorary chairpersons are sisters Laurie Marshall and Rosemary Whitson. The two sisters began their shared breast cancer journey in the spring of 2020. Together, they are raising awareness for the importance of early detection.

“My first mammogram saved my life,” said Whitson. “I couldn’t imagine a situation where I might not have been able to get a mammogram due to lack of insurance.”

“If someone can detect their cancer at the very beginning, it makes a huge difference in keeping it from spreading throughout the body,” agreed Marshall. “Everyone should be able to be screened if something doesn't seem right with their bodies, regardless of insurance. I appreciate that Family HealthCare Clinic provides that.”

Family HealthCare Clinic’s mission is to provide quality, affordable health care and health education to individuals of all ages, regardless of medical insurance. In 2002, Family HealthCare Clinic took over the Mammogram program from Bartlesville YWCA and since then has been helping women in our community with often life-saving detection.

For 2022 thus far, Family HealthCare Clinic has given out 36 free mammogram coupons to those in need. This equates to $30,600 in breast cancer screening costs or out-of-pocket savings for those individuals.

This year’s event will occur, rain or shine. A t-shirt will be guaranteed for those who register by September 8 and will be available at packet pick up on September 29. The top three finishers in each age group will receive medals. Prizes will go to Top Male & Top Female. Prizes will also be awarded for Best Pinked Individual and Best Pinked Team.

To register for Miles for Mammograms 5K and 2K races or to donate by “Sleepin’ In” or to volunteer for the event, please visit www.milesformammograms.org or call Family HealthCare Clinic at 918-336-4822.