Posted: Sep 07, 2022 8:29 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 8:29 AM

Victoria Edwards

Attorney General John O'Connor issued a statement on Tuesday that announced Oklahoma is one of 34 states who will receive a portion of the $438.5 million fine that was issued against JUUL, the manufacturer of e-cigarettes after its marketing and sales practices were found to willfully pursue youth as its central market.

AG O'Connor anticipates Oklahoma will see about $8.9 million of the settlement. He did not disclose how the money will be used once it is received.