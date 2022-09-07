Posted: Sep 07, 2022 8:33 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 8:33 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), in partnership with the CDC, has begun recommending that those who are seeking a first-time immunization or a booster to the original COVID-19 vaccine should choose bivalent shots over the monovalent shot due to the belief that they will provide better protection for longer periods of time.

Doses of the bivalent vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna began arriving in Oklahoma over Labor Day and will soon be distributed state-wide through both the county health departments and private physicians offices.

The Pzifer bivalent is authoried for use by ages 12-plus. The Moderna bivalent is authorized for adults, ages 18 and older.