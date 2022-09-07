Posted: Sep 07, 2022 9:54 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 9:54 AM

Dalton Spence

Homecoming week continues for Barnsdall High School. Wednesday’s theme is Disney Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s royalty interviews Emma Smith and her escort Cooper Sofian. Emma is the daughter of Jonathan and Misty Smith. Cooper is the son of Eric and Sacha Sofian.

These interviews are made possible thanks to Operating Performance. Thursday is Heroes vs Villains Day.

If you miss any interviews or want to listen to again. You can hear the archieved interviews at Bartlesvilleradio.com.