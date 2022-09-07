Posted: Sep 07, 2022 10:01 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 10:01 AM

Dalton Spence

Homecoming week continues for Pawhuska High School. Wednesday’s theme is Soccer Beach Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5p.m.

Wednesday’s royalty interviews Rebecca Grooms and her escort Mason Snodgrass. Rebecca is the daughter of Jonathan and Ashley Grooms. Mason is the son of Jason and Melanie Snodgrass.

These interviews are made possible thanks to Tolson Agency. Thursday is Heroes vs Villains Day.

You can listen to previous interviews that you may have missed at Bartlesvilleradio.com