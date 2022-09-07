Posted: Sep 07, 2022 1:08 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 1:08 PM

Victoria Edwards

The W.E. Pro$per internship program for high school students is accepting applications until 5 pm on September 8. Homeschoolers and those attending both public and private schools are invited to submit their applications.

W.E. Pro$per will be held one Saturday per month for the school year from 10 am to Noon. During the workshops, students will be introduced to the corporate business world by professionals who will speak on the office culture, ettiquette, and employer expectations. On-the-job training through interactive mentorships will also be included. Students will be paid for up to 80 hours of work at a business or organization in the community, which will give them real-world experience to put on a resume.

W.E. Pro$per is funded through the United Way and is offered at no cost to the participants.