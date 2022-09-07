Posted: Sep 07, 2022 2:16 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 2:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

A series of closures near the Cherokee Bridge began today and will continue through Monday, September 12 to facilitate the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's construction work on the bridge. The entrance to Johnstone Park closed today and the bridge itself will close on Monday.

Terry Lauritsem issued a warning in the latest CITY BEAT newsletter about the closures, stating that the intersection of State Highway 123 and Cherokee Avenue will be most affected to residents who normally use this route for travel should find an alternative route through downtown Bartlesville.

The closures are to facilitate the relocation of water and sewer lines needed for the bridge project. Both closures will last for about three weeks.