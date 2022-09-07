Posted: Sep 07, 2022 3:17 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 3:17 PM

Dalton Spence

Caney Valley started their season off strong with a 28-0 win over the Erie Red Devils last Friday. This is the sixth straight season the Bullpups have won their season opener.

Head Coach Criss Davis talks about his team’s conditioning for these games.

They are looking to ride that momentum this week going against Humboldt. Humboldt won their season opener against Fredonia 52-18.