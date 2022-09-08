Posted: Sep 08, 2022 8:39 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 8:39 AM

Victoria Edwards

Every Kid Counts (EKCO) and News on Six TV have been partnering to recognize teachers who present innovative ways of teaching throughout the Green Country region. On September 6, Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School was chosen as the latest Innovative Teacher.

Maker is a ninth grade history teacher who recently also began teaching the new Osage Language classes offered for the first time this year at Bartlesville High Schoo.

In recognizing Maker, EKCO pointed to Maker's advocacy for the Osage Language course so that Native American students can learn more about their heritage while also learning their historic language. They also outined some of the unique ways that Maker engages his students through interactive language such as setting up a teepee, learning primitive weapons worked, creating an escape room, and using a journaling assignent based on living on the Plains