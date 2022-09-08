Posted: Sep 08, 2022 8:43 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 8:43 AM

Victoria Edwards

Most people wouldn't think about insects when considering what to see at the Washington County Free Far but the Washington County Master Gardeners want you to do just that. On Thursday, Sept 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm and all day on Friday, Sept 9, the WCMG is hosting "THe Bug Lady" in the County Fair building at the Free Fair in Dewey.

Dr Andrine Shufran, AKA "The Bug Lady," is a professor at Oklahoma State University who brings new perspectatives on those nasty little creatures that buzz, sting and mostly annoy people. Dr Shufran offers presentations for both children and adults that can give someone a new appreciation for the bugs that live among us.