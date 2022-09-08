Posted: Sep 08, 2022 8:46 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 8:46 AM

Victoria Edwards

During his State of the Nation address on the Cherokee Nation Holiday, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr announced a proposal to partner with the Council of the Cherokee Nation to create the "Cherokee Nation Violence Against Woman Act" to protect families from domestic violence and to help survivors of domestic violence with improving their circumstances.

Hoskins says that to make this effort successful the criminal justice budget will need to increased and staff will need to be added to handle caseloads.

The CNVAW Act will come before the Council of the Cherokee Nation sometime in September for full approval.