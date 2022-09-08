Posted: Sep 08, 2022 9:19 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 9:27 AM

Dalton Spence

Homecoming week continues for Pawhuska High School. Thursday’s theme is Heroes vs Villains Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5p.m.

Thursday’s royalty interviews Shae Bellamy and her escort Denver Potts. Shae is the daughter of Ashlee and Craig Walker. Denver is the son of Joann and David Gullo.

These interviews are made possible thanks to Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home. Friday is Spirit Day at Pawhuska High School

You can listen to previous interviews that you may have missed at Bartlesvilleradio.com