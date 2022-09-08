Posted: Sep 08, 2022 8:21 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 8:21 PM

Victoria Edwards

Beginning September 11, new bass fishing rules will take effect regarding the size of fish that can be taken home. In the past, larger fish were encouraged but now the new rules allow for keeping a total of six bass that can be a combination of large-mouth and small-mouth but only one can be over 16 inches long.

The new daily limit and sizing were set by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife & Conservation earlier this summer as the agency prepared for the Fall fishing season. The new daily limit is to be applied to public waters state-wide where harvesting bass is legal. It does NOT apply to rivers and streams, Lake Texoma, Doc Hollis Lake or other locations specifically noted in the 2022-2023 Fishing & Hunting Regulations Guide. Local guidelines may also be imposed.

ODWC says the new limit is meant to encourage the keeping of smaller bass because it will improve the overall health of the general population of a bass.

A companion rule allows bass fishing tournaments to apply for exemptions to the daily harvet regulations to facilite the tournament rules.