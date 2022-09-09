Posted: Sep 09, 2022 3:35 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 3:35 AM

The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions.

Today's events include the ag olympics at 5pm, the dairy goat show at the barns at 6pm, the dog and cat pet contest at the pavilion at 6pm, hotdog eating contest at 6:30pm in the breezeway and the dairy cattle show in the barns at 7pm.